Q&A with BAM’s Francesca Colombo

“What does a park represent to a city?” Certainly much more than just an open space. Today it absolutely has to have objectives of a social and cultural, as well as economic nature. It must also be able to involve a whole spectrum of players that extends far beyond the traditional brand-consumer dialogue and often involves a wide variety of interests, including those of the civil service, citizens, the industrial and commercial community and tourists. To do this it must become a brand, well-defined from the point of view of its positioning, the values ​​that the place strives to convey, the visual language and the experiences it aims to offer.

In this context, recently Milan hosted the presentation of BAM – a park that is unique in its kind, whose brand has been developed by Interbrand. Situated in the new Milan Porta Nuova district – the most popular ‘selfie spot’ after the Duomo – the park offers 100,000 m² of greenery and a ‘Tree Library’, an area boasting over 500 species of trees. However, the project proposed by Coima Development & Property Management and the Riccardo Catella Foundation – and supported by the Municipaliy of Milan –, offers much more than just an outdoor experience. Founded on cultural diversity and inspired by the 17 UN Sustainable Goals for 2030, in fact, BAM features a rich programme of events made up of proprietary initiatives but also projects created in partnership with brands and institutions. To find out more about this place brand that has geared its entire programme to the individual and community experience, we talked to Francesca Colombo, BAM Cultural General Director, Riccardo Catella Foundation.