Coronavirus: Brand Moves for Monday May 4

A new online service has been launched by American 50-plus membership organisation AARP to help users find and organize local volunteer groups to provide financial, emotional and other support to those most affected by the coronavirus outbreak. AARP Community Connections features a searchable directory of mutual aid organizations to help people at higher risk of COVID-19, as well as workers who have been laid off due to the pandemic. These informal groups, usually formed and run online, are providing key daily services, such as picking up and delivering groceries and medications, and helping communities stay connected as people practice social distancing to slow the infection’s spread. “We may need to be physically isolated, but we don’t have to feel alone,” said Andy Miller, senior vice president of AARP Innovation Labs, which developed the new tool. “Through this innovative platform, people in need of help from – or who want to offer help to – their communities are empowered to engage.” AARP Community Connections is free to use, and AARP membership is not required.

Weeks after Facebook invested $5.7 billion in Jio Platforms, India’s top telecom operator, private equity firm Silver Lake is following suit. Silver Lake announced on Monday it will be investing 56.56 billion Indian rupees (about $746.8 million) in Jio Platforms for about a 1.15% stake in the Indian telecom network, giving it a valuation of $65 billion, a 12.5% premium to the valuation implied by the Facebook investment. The PE firm, which has approximately $40 billion in combined assets and committed capital, has invested in dozens of tech firms over the years including in video game engine maker Unity, audio and video communication service Skype, consultancy firm Gartner, Alibaba’s Ant Financial, computer giant Dell, and Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing. “The market potential they are addressing is enormous,” said Egon Durban, co-chief executive and managing partner at Silver Lake, in a statement. Shortly after the Facebook investment, JioMart, an e-commerce venture, began testing an ordering system on WhatsApp, the most popular smartphone app in India with over 400 million active users in the world’s second largest internet market.

Jaguar Land Rover, the UK’s biggest carmaker, plans to gradually reopen some factories on 18 May. The company’s Solihull plant, which employs 9,000 workers making its Range Rover models, will reopen with a quarter of its workers at first, alongside SUV plants in Slovakia and Austria. Ford has said it will restart its main European car factories on Monday 4 May, though its UK plants will stay closed until later in the spring. The US car giant, which closed its European and North American factories at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March, said production would begin slowly with strict standards on social distancing and safety precautions. “We need to prepare for a new environment once we are past the initial peak of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe, with the key priority in our ‘return to work’ plan being the implementation of Ford’s global standards on social distancing and strengthened health and safety protocols,” said Stuart Rowley, president of Ford of Europe.

Uber plans to require drivers and riders to wear face masks or face coverings after it restarts services in certain countries, including the United States. The company is in the process of developing technology to detect if drivers are wearing masks or face coverings before they go online and start accepting trips. It already has face verification capabilities as part of its “Real Time ID-check” feature used to verify the identity of drivers and is also looking into ways to hold riders accountable. “As countries reopen, Uber is focused on safety and proceeding with caution. Today, we continue to ask riders to stay home if they can, while shipping safety supplies to drivers who are providing essential trips. At the same time, our teams are preparing for the next phase of recovery, where we will all have a role to play,” said Uber’s head of safety communications Andrew Hasbun.

Transport for London is still advising travellers to stay at home, but has launched a set of custom video call backgrounds – including the interiors of buses, tube trains and the Emirates cable car across the River Thames. “We know many of you miss travelling on the network – ourselves included,” said the organization, “but it’s important to continue to stay home to save lives and curb the spread of coronavirus. Enjoy the network from the safety and comfort of your home!” The images are available to use as custom backgrounds including Zoom video conferencing, meetings and chats.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett says his company Berkshire Hathaway has sold all of its shares in the four largest US airlines. Mr Buffett said he had been wrong to invest in the airline industry. The conglomerate had an 11% stake in Delta Air Lines, 10% of American Airlines, 10% of Southwest Airlines, and 9% of United Airlines, according to its annual report and company filings. The firm began investing in the four airlines in 2016, after avoiding the aviation industry for years. Mr Buffett said: “We will not fund a company that… where we think that it is going to chew up money in the future.” Mr Buffett’s comments came just hours after Berkshire Hathaway announced a record $50bn (£40bn) net first quarter loss.

