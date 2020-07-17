Brand Moves for Friday July 17

Twenty weeks ago, when the gravity of the situation became clear, we started daily reporting on how brands were dealing with the COVID-19 crisis. What’s now becoming clear is that the current climate is one of near-perpetual disruption. So we made the decision to keep on telling the stories of inspiring brand leadership and strategy amid the latest crises in an anxious world. Our goal remains the same: to provide an up-to-the-minute source of information, inspiration and insight on brand moves as they happen.

Netflix has announced that it has added 10.09 million more paid subscribers than expected, as audiences bound to their homes because of COVID-19 restrictions binge-watched its shows in the absence of live events and movie theaters. The jump in global subscribers during the quarter ended 30 June was well above analysts’ estimates of 8.07 million, according to research firm Refinitiv. Revenue for the company also rose 24.9% to $6.15bn in the second quarter, beating estimates of $6.08bn. However, the company predicted paid subscribers would dip below estimates in the third quarter, in an early sign that the lockdown boost to streaming may be waning as stay-at-home orders ease and layoffs and furloughs across industries increase. The unfavorable forecast sent shares down 10% in after-hours trading. Still, Netflix is easily in first place for streaming platforms and it is expected to stay that way, said Eric Haggstrom, an analyst at eMarketer. Worldwide, Netflix is on track to have 453.5 million individual users in 2020, according to eMarketer, up 9.1% over last year. “The pandemic and associated lockdowns have massively accelerated the shift from linear TV to streaming video,” Haggstrom said. “Looking forward, even as lockdowns are relaxed and new competitors begin to scale their services, Netflix will extend its lead as the first stop for entertainment.” This year, Netflix will reach 72% of viewers while Amazon Prime reaches 60% and Hulu reaches 38.9%, according to figures from eMarketer.

UK mid-market grocery retailer Morrisons is taking on the recipe box market by launching a weekly £30 service that contains five meals to feed a family of four for a week. The “Five Meals to Feed a Family of Four” kit might not enjoy the snappy branding of the increasingly popular upmarket recipe box brands Hello Fresh or Gousto, but has been designed to feed hungry families for much less money. Gousto’s family box, which serves two adults and two to three children, contains four meal plans and costs £47.75, while similar from HelloFresh would cost upwards of £60. Morrisons has become the first supermarket to launch a food box range. Alternatives include versions catering for vegan meals, picnics, and BBQs. The retailer said the idea is to “provide quick, easy and affordable homemade meals that families can cook from scratch at home”. The supermarket’s £30 deal features basic dishes such as spaghetti bolognese, sausage tray bake, and mixed bean chilli with spicy wedges. Morrisons’ £1.50 per meal significantly undercuts the rest. And, as the grocer explains, “unlike other recipe boxes, the Morrisons family recipe box contains full retail-sized packs of ingredients… which means customers will also have ingredients left over at the end of the week, which they can use to cook more meals.”

Instagram is to roll out Instagram Shop, which it initially detailed in May, in the U.S, with plans to take it global in the coming weeks. The Facebook-owned photo- and video-sharing network also revealed that U.S. users will be able to complete their transactions with Facebook Pay, also in the coming weeks. Instagram began running a small global test of Instagram Shop earlier this month. The new destination in its Explore tab will enable users to shop from brands and creators, discover trends, see personalized recommendations and preview exclusive offerings. Instagram Shop will feature fresh collections and products from brands and creators, as well as special curations from the @shop social shopping channel, which debuted in May 2019. It will also be added to the application’s navigation bar later this year.

IKEA has announced it will begin selling vegan meatballs in its store restaurants for the first time. The new balls are made from pea protein, oats, potatoes, onion, and apple, and yet offer “the same great taste, look, and juicy bite of the iconic original”, according to the Swedish retailer. Its regular meatballs contain a blend of beef and pork and have become a mainstay of the shopping experience across the world. Dubbed “plant balls”, IKEA said the new menu item has just four per cent of the carbon footprint of its traditional counterpart, and is a step towards the company’s ambition to become “climate positive” by 2030. The plant-based meatballs will be available in its roughly 290 European stores starting this August, with other markets set to follow a couple of months later. IKEA said the plant balls should appeal to meat eaters, vegetarians, and those simply looking to cut down, and added that it wants to “inspire more sustainable eating and lifestyle habits”. Hege Sæbjørnsen, the sustainability manager for IKEA UK and Ireland, said: “At IKEA, we are committed to having a positive impact on people and the planet. In order to reduce the climate footprint of the total IKEA business, including our food business, and make climate friendly, delicious food available for everyone, we are making sure meat alternatives are an easy, desirable and affordable choice. With the new plant ball we can now offer meat lovers a great tasting, more sustainable alternative – without compromising on the IKEA meatball experience that is loved by so many.”

US delivery service DoorDash has announced that it’s introducing on-demand delivery services from Walgreens to provide “everyday essentials” to your doorstep. Customers in Atlanta, Chicago, and Denver can now order over 2,300 items from the pharmacy chain, including over-the-counter medication, groceries, snacks, and beauty products. DoorDash and Walgreens did not mention whether users can also have prescription medication delivered. DoorDash says it plans to expand to other cities with “major markets” this summer, including Cincinnati, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, Sacramento, and Seattle. DoorDash announced a similar partnership with CVS in June, along with convenience store chains including 7-Eleven, Casey General Store, CircleK, and Wawa. Consumers can also get Walgreens deliveries through Postmates, which signed a deal in April to deliver over-the-counter medication to your doorstep.

Tapping into an increased interest in sustainable practices, fashion resale platform ThredUp and Brooklyn-based clothing designer Zero Waste Daniel have launched a collection made entirely from secondhand garments and fabrics. The “ReFashion” collection takes the more than 100,000 secondhand clothing items sent to ThredUp each day and transforms them into clothing for resale with the help of Daniel Silverstein, the designer behind Zero Waste Daniel. The collection is made up of 200 secondhand pieces ranging from $14 to $50, all hand-sewn by Silverstein, with a focus on comfy, fashionable clothing. ThredUp found that 50% of people throw old clothes in the trash instead of donating them or selling them to thrift stores. In an effort to combat the 208 million pounds of waste generated in 2019 by single-use outfits, according to ThredUp’s 2020 Resale Report, the partners built the clothing line to encourage others to repurpose their own clothes into new fashion items – or at least sell them to someone who could. ThredUp’s report found that general retail clothing is expected to fall 15% between 2019 and 2021, while online secondhand clothing is expected to grow 69%. Since stay-at-home orders began, ThredUp grew 20%, while other fashion ecommerce fell 24%. It’s also part of a larger movement toward sustainable fashion after Covid-19 in an effort to attract younger consumers. ThredUp found that 88% of consumers picked up a new “thrifty hobby” during the pandemic that they plan to keep

Footwear retailer Zappos is taking steps to make its footwear lineup more inclusive. In a pilot program under its Adaptive section, Zappos will sell single shoes and mixed-size pairs. The move is geared toward people who are underserved by footwear companies, like customers who use prosthetics. Six brands are participating at launch, including Nike, Stride Rite, and New Balance. Zappos makes wholesale orders from them, then splits shoe pairs in its warehouses. In the future, Zappos hopes to buy individual shoes at the start—and sign on more brands. Footwear catering to people with specific health conditions or disabilities will reach $10.6 billion by 2024, according to Coresight Research estimates. Adaptive fashion (items for people with disabilities) will be a nearly $350 billion market globally by 2023.

A new site called WindowSwap can help those without picturesque (or any) lockdown views by letting you look through other people’s windows from all over the world. WindowSwap lets you use your browser to watch a video of a window and its unique view from different locations across the globe. There are scenes from all over: there’s a rainy street in Thailand, a small field with a gentle breeze on a sunny day in Austria, a mountain view from Switzerland, a busy street in London, a view over a boardwalk and the ocean in Japan, a cat watching birds in Qatar, a view of the city skyline in Singapore, and an almost panoramic view of the ocean from Oahu, among many others. The videos are prerecorded, and submitted by users. The site asks for 10-minute HD videos of “your window and frame,” along with the creator’s name and location. “Horizontal, vertical, square, round or decorative, all kinds of windows are welcome!” the site reads.